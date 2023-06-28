Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s command staff in Kramatorsk

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the deployment site of the Ukrainian army’s command staff in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"The temporary deployment site of the command staff of the Ukrainian army’s 56th motorized infantry brigade was struck in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In areas near the settlements of Predtecheno and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command/observation posts of battalions from the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized and 10th mountain assault brigades were destroyed. In the area of the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a rocket ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 47th artillery brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 134 areas, the general reported.