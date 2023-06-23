FACTBOX: Export restrictions, journalists, and IT sector: new EU sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. A new package of EU sanctions came into force on Friday, blacklisting 71 individuals and 33 legal entities, according to the Official Journal of the European Union.

For the first time in the history of the EU, the new package includes the principle of extraterritorial restrictions: the EU has given itself the right to impose restrictions against third countries and their businesses if they ignore restrictions against Russia.

TASS compiled the most important information about the 11th package of EU sanctions.

Journalists, cultural figures, businessmen

- The restrictions affected Russian special miliraty operation correspondents Semyon Pegov, Evgeny Poddubny, Alexander Sladkov, and Mikhail Zvinchuk. The EU also introduced restrictions against journalists Mikhail Leontiev and Viktor Sineoka.

- The blacklist includes First Deputy General Director of NTV Alexander Kosterin, First Deputy General Director of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Andrey Kondrashov, Head of the regional department of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Rifat Sabitov.

- The European Union imposed sanctions on cultural figures from Crimea and new regions of the Russian Federation. In particular, Director General of the Central Museum of Tavrida Andrey Malgin, Director of the Kherson Regional Art Museum Natalya Desyatova, Director of the Kherson Regional Museum of Local Lore Tatyana Bratchenko, and Director of the Mariupol Museum Natalya Kapustnikova.

- The sanctions affected Russian businessman Artem Uss, son of the ex-governor of the Krasnoyarsk region Alexander Uss.

Heads of regions, servicemen, ombudsmen, officials

- Sanctions were imposed against members of the working group on Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, for example, First Vice President of the Russian Civic Chamber Vyacheslav Bocharov.

- The European Union has included Chief of the Main Staff of the Russian Ground Forces Alexander Lapin and Deputy Minister of Defense Tatiana Shevtsova on the sanctions list.

- The list also includes the sons of Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Yuri Chaika.

- Heads of a number of Russian regions were also included in the sanctions lists: for example, the governor of the Kamchatka region Vladimir Solodov and Head of the Republic of Adygea Murat Kumpilov.

- The EU sanctioned ombudsmen of a number of regions of the Russian Federation and the heads of children's institutions.

Media and other companies

- Russian television channels and online publications Tsargrad, RT Balkan, Oriental Review, New Eastern Outlook, Katehon, and Zvezda were added to the blacklist.

- Russian non-profit organization, the Fund for Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad, fell under the sanctions.

- New EU restrictions affected the St. Petersburg commercial enterprise PMC Wagner Center and PMC Patriot "based in Russia."

- Russian group of cybersecurity companies Positive Technologies was also added to the list.

- The EU has introduced restrictive measures against companies from Armenia, Iran, China, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, and Uzbekistan, which allegedly help Moscow. In total, sanctions have been imposed on 87 companies that Brussels says support Russia's military-industrial complex.

Factories and other enterprises

—The EU introduced restrictions against the manufacturer of ballistic missiles - Makeyev State Rocket Center and the main producer of rocket missiles Duks.

- Five Russian factories have been added to the sanctions list: Zvezda, Copier, Universalmash, Murom InstrumentMaking Plant, and Sverdlov Plant.

- One of Russia's largest machine-building companies, Iskra Research and Production Association, also fell under the restrictions.

Export restrictions

- Within the framework of the 11th package of sanctions, the EU banned imports of steel and iron from any country if Russian resources were used for its production.

- Export restrictions also apply to 15 categories of high-tech components for Russian weapons.

- It is forbidden to supply new and used cars with an engine capacity of more than 1.9 liters to Russia, as well as electric vehicles and hybrids. In addition, the list of prohibited goods has expanded with electrical components, semiconductors, optical components, navigational devices and a number of metals.

New rules

- The European Union has banned supplies of Russian oil via the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline to Germany and Poland. However, raw materials from third countries, such as Kazakhstan, are still allowed to be delivered via this route.

- The EU has also included a mechanism to combat sanctions circumvention, which will allow restrictions to be imposed against third countries.

- The package introduced a number of exemptions to export sanctions bans to ensure the maintenance of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's pipeline.

- Trailers and semi-trailers with Russian registration cannot enter the territory of the EU.

- Oil tankers carrying out transshipment of sanctioned Russian oil from other ships cannot enter the ports of EU countries.