Russian forces wipe out eight Ukrainian ammo depots in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed eight Ukrainian ammunition depots over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 112 areas, the spokesman said.

"In the past 24 hours, eight ammunition depots were destroyed: the depots of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd tank brigade near the settlement of Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov Region, 45th artillery brigade near the town of Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye battlegroup, the 128th mountain assault and 65th mechanized brigades near the city of Zaporozhye and the settlements of Razumovka, Stepnoye and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, and also those of the 106th and 122nd territorial defense brigades near the town of Ochakov in the Nikolayev Region and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region," the general reported.

Ukrainian troops continue unsuccessful offensive attempts

Ukrainian troops continued unsuccessful attempts to advance in the south Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces neutralize three Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized three Ukrainian subversive groups and destroyed a US-made artillery system and a counter-battery radar in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, army aircraft strikes, artillery fire and coordinated actions by units of the western battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Masyutovka, Kislovka, Novomlynsk and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. As many as 40 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a US-manufactured M777 artillery system and a Zoopark counter-battery radar station were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Also, Russian forces "thwarted the activity of three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye and Yagodnoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 100 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces neutralized three Ukrainian subversive groups and eliminated roughly 100 enemy troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the areas of the settlements of Yampolovka, Chervonaya Dibrova and south of the settlement of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted. The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 100 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a D-20 howitzer and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system," the spokesman said.

Aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of Russia’s battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse 10 Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed ten Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk tactical area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, ten enemy attacks were repelled near the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Avdeyevka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past 24 hours by active actions of the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.

During the battles, Russian forces destroyed "as many as 220 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and a US-made M777 artillery system," the general reported.

Russian forces repel four Ukrainian attacks near Vremevka in DPR

Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks at the Vremevka bulge in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and in the Orekhov tactical area in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Four attacks by the Ukrainian army’s motorized infantry units reinforced by tanks were repelled at the Vremevka bulge and in the Orekhov tactical area by skilled and coordinated actions of units from the battlegroup East, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fire," the spokesman said.

During the battles, Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian tanks and five armored combat vehicles, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 260 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 260 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 260 Ukrainian personnel, nine tanks, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, 12 armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, two Msta-B howitzers and a US-made M777 artillery system," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian saboteurs in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive group in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Pologi tactical area, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted near the settlement of Reshetilovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also inflicted damage on four Ukrainian troop clusters near the settlements of Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 25 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 25 Ukrainian troops and a US-made artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 25 Ukrainian personnel, five motor vehicles, a US-manufactured M777 artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept seven US-made HIMARS rockets

Russian air defense forces intercepted seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted seven rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kremennaya and Zolotaryovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Staromlynovka and Orlinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonoarmeiskoye, Verkhnyaya Krinitsa, Chapayevka and Grozovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 444 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 240 helicopters, 4,713 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,222 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,126 multiple rocket launchers, 5,175 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,066 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.