MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup East foiled the Ukrainian army’s breakthrough attempt near Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region and retained the advantageous frontier, Battlegroup Spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Thursday.

The battlegroup’s forces retained their positions thanks to the skillful operations by its personnel and motor rifle company commander Captain Rustam Khismatov, the spokesman specified.

Captain Khismatov was at the forward defense line near the settlement of Novodarovka and skillfully organized combat operations of his unit, which timely uncovered the advancing enemy forces, the spokesman said.

"Captain Khismatov timely made a decision on committing an armored group of BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles to action, which successfully wiped out the Ukrainian army’s equipment and manpower. Thanks to the decisive actions by Captain Khismatov, the unit’s personnel foiled the enemy’s breakthrough attempt and retained the advantageous frontier," the spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup East said.