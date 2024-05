MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate has remained unchanged since last close, with the greenback trading at 90.75 rubles on the Moscow Exchange at the start of trading on Wednesday.

The euro rose by 1.5 kopecks and amounted to 98.64 rubles.

In turn, the yuan rate rose by 0.2 kopecks, trading at 12.505 rubles.