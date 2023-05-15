Russian forces wipe out US-made counter-battery radar in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a US-made counter-battery radar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the area of the settlement of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 68 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 97 areas in the past 24 hours, the general reported.