Wagner assault teams liberate two areas in Artyomovsk, top brass reports

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Verkhnetoretskoye, Vasilyevka and Krapivnitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize three Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units and neutralized three enemy subversive groups in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault and army aviation and artillery from the western battlegroup struck Ukrainian army units. The activity of three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed P-18 and 36D6 surveillance radars of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov Region and the enemy’s total losses amounted to 35 personnel and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Russian forces eliminate over 70 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces eliminated over 70 Ukrainian troops and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Terny and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The strikes "eliminated over 70 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer" in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Russian forces destroy over 270 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed over 270 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in their advance in the Donetsk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to over 270 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, seven armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

Wagner assault teams liberate two areas in Artyomovsk

Assault teams from the Wagner private military company liberated two areas in northwestern and central Artyomovsk over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

It was reported on April 16 that Wagner fighters liberated two areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of Artyomovsk.

"In the Donetsk direction, assault teams captured two areas in the northwestern and central parts of the city of Artyomovsk," the spokesman said.

Russian Airborne Force units, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, artillery from the battlegroup South provided support for the assault units and immobilized the enemy’s forces on the flanks, the general said.

"Aircraft flew 22 sorties and artillery of the southern battlegroup accomplished 54 firing objectives," Konashenkov reported.

The strikes inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 60 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the Russian battlegroup East struck the enemy units near the settlements of Ugledar and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Zagornoye, Malaya Tokmachka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"As many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, two pickup trucks and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in those directions in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 55 Ukrainian troops, US-made M777 howitzer in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed over 55 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M777 artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 55 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, and also Akatsiya and Gvozdika motorized howitzers were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s ammo depot, equipment hangar in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and a hangar with military equipment belonging to the Ukrainian army in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the areas of the settlements of Novodanilovka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, an ammunition depot and a hangar with armaments and military equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade were obliterated," the spokesman said.

In addition, "in the area of the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted," the general said.

Russian forces strike 95 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

Russian forces struck 95 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 95 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 123 areas," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 407 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 228 helicopters, 3,764 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,699 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,086 multiple rocket launchers, 4,606 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,552 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.