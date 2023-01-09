West supplies Ukraine with expired weapons, says country’s envoy to London

NEW YORK, January 10. /TASS/. Western countries supply Ukraine with weapons that have already expired, Ukrainian envoy to the United Kingdom Vadim Pristayko told the Newsweek magazine in an interview.

"Some of the equipment has expired dates. We joke that if you want to dispose of them, give them to us. We will send them in the right direction. In a normal, peaceful time, nobody would want it to talk in terms like that. But now, why not?" he said.

At the same time, Pristayko noted that recently there have been positive developments in the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine. According to him, Kiev did not expect to receive Patriot missile defense systems. "We never expected a Patriot system. Seriously, this is a top of the line anti-ballistic missile system, which was totally out of the question. I guess tanks, helicopters and even planes are much easier now," he added.

Last week France announced deliveries of light tanks to Ukraine. Germany and the US then announced plans to deliver infantry fighting vehicles to the country. Germany also announced its intention to send a Patriot system to Kiev in addition to another such system previously promised by the US.