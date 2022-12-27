Putin holds bilateral meeting with Armenian PM on sidelines of CIS informal summit

ST. PETERSBURG, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hold bilateral talks in St. Petersburg on Tuesday on the sidelines of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) informal summit.

Earlier in December the leaders spoke overe phone. Then, they discussed the implementation of trilateral agreements between Baku, Yerevan and Moscow, as well as ensuring security on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The last time Putin and Pashinyan held face-to-face bilateral talks was in December 9 on the sidelines of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) summit in Bishkek, and on November 23 the Russian head of state visited Yerevan.