MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict has become protracted and any forecasts for when it will end are unreliable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"In the current situation, any forecasts about when the Ukrainian crisis will end may turn out to be unreliable. The military standoff has become protracted," the diplomat pointed out.

Galuzin noted that the West was determined to ensure "Kiev’s full and unconditional victory" with all of Russia’s new regions - the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as Crimea "returning" to Ukraine.

"Moreover, the Western elite also expects us to pay reparations and work on Ukraine’s reconstruction. They rant about holding ‘tribunals’ to try and convict our country’s leadership," the deputy foreign minister added.

"In other words, according to the logic of Kiev and the West, we must leave the liberated areas, restore all that was destroyed, pay reparations and go to prison, and only after that the Ukrainians will be so kind as to return to negotiations. Zelensky himself would have mocked this absurd idea if he wasn’t president and stuck to being a comedian. Such preconditions cannot be the basis for a constructive conversation," Galuzin emphasized.