Ukraine shells DPR 30 times over past 24 hours, killing three civilians — mission to JCCC

DONETSK, December 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 30 times over the past 24 hours, firing 121 munitions and killing three civilians, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 30 facts of Ukrainian shelling. <...> There was information about the deaths of three civilians in the previously liberated Lugansky," the mission said.

According to its information, the Ukrainian military fired 121 rounds of ammunition at the territory of the DPR. They used Grad multiple rocket launchers, 122 mm, 152 mm and 155 mm artillery, as well as 120 mm mortars for the shelling. In addition to Lugansky, the areas of Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts), Mayorsk, Gorlovka, Novoselovka, Panteleymonovka, Kashtanovoye, Yakovlevka, Mineralnoye and Aleksandrovka came under fire. The strikes damaged three houses in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk, as well as one civilian infrastructure facility.

On Tuesday, the DPR mission to the JCCC reported 43 facts of shelling of the republic's territory.