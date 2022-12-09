Russian forces destroy US-made counter-battery radar in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In the area of the settlement of Druzhba in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar of US manufacture was destroyed," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces obliterated a Tochka-U tactical missile launcher of the Ukrainian army in the area of the community of Zolochev in the Kharkov Region, the general added.

Russian forces wiped out six US-and German-made multiple launch rocket systems of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporozhye Region in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery struck 86 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, and also manpower and military hardware in 183 areas. In the counter-battery warfare near the community of Shevchenkovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, temporary firing positions were uncovered and six US-made MLRS and German-made MARS II rocket launchers were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed three Grad multiple launch rocket systems of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the community of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, three Grad multiple rocket launchers were destroyed," the spokesman said.

In the area of the settlement of Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces obliterated an Uragan multiple launch rocket system of the Ukrainian army. In addition, they wiped out a Ukrainian army ammunition depot in the settlement of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general specified.

Russian forces delivered strikes on amassed Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in the Kupyansk area, eliminating over 40 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Tabayevka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, assault and army aviation aircraft delivered strikes against amassed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware. Over 40 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and two motor vehicles were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces continued their advance in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating over 50 Ukrainian troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops continued their offensive operations, repelling Ukrainian army counter-attacks," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated enemy manpower and materiel during the battles, the general said.

"As a result of damage inflicted by firepower, over 50 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles and four pickup trucks were destroyed in that area in the past 24 hours," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces eliminated over 30 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area in the past day, the general said.

"In the Donetsk direction, over 30 Ukrainian troops, three combat armored vehicles and two pickup trucks were eliminated in the past 24 hours as a result of active operations of Russian forces," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repelled an attack by three Ukrainian reinforced platoons in the southern Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 80 militants in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the southern Donetsk direction, the enemy’s three reinforced platoons unsuccessfully attempted to attack the Russian troop positions in areas near the settlements of Vladimirovka and Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army units were scattered and pushed back to initial positions as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

During the battles, the enemy lost as many as 80 soldiers killed and wounded in that area, the general said.

Russian air defense forces shot down three HIMARS rockets in the Lugansk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities shot down three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system in areas near the settlements of Pervomaisk and Alchevsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 341 Ukrainian warplanes, 181 helicopters, 2,643 unmanned aerial vehicles, 392 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,043 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 924 multiple rocket launchers, 3,668 field artillery guns and mortars and 7,522 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.