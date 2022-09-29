Offensive operations continue in Kherson direction, Chechnya’s leader says

GROZNY, September 29. /TASS/. A group of fighters led by Chechen commander Khasmagomed Magomadov continues offensive operations in the Kherson direction, Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Telegram on Thursday.

"Offensive operations continue in the Kherson direction. Commander of the Russian National Guard’s ‘North’ Regiment named in honor of Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov, Khasmagomed Magomadov, nicknamed Groza (or Thunderstorm), and the regiment's troops continue [their] offensive operations in the Kherson direction, quashing enemy resistance in the zone they are responsible for," Kadyrov pointed out.

According to him, the offensive is proceeding swiftly and effectively thanks to a well-designed strategy. "In addition, it makes it possible to prevent losses among troops. Our guys are as scrupulous as possible about their combat mission. The high-level combat readiness of Chechen servicemen is particularly worth mentioning," Kadyrov noted.