KHERSON, September 27. /TASS/. A total of 96.75% of voters at polling stations in Russia have voted for the Kherson region’s accession to Russia, according to data after counting 100% of ballots.

Chairperson of the regional election commission, Marina Zakharova, said earlier that 11.62% of protocols have been received from election commission in the region and 87.42% of votes were cast for joining Russia (32,135) and 2.38% were against (792).

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting ended in the LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, and several polling stations in the DPR at 16:00 Moscow Time on September 27. A number of polling stations in the DPR will stay open until 20:00 Moscow Time.