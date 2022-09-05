French top diplomat concedes not all Western countries agree with sanctions on Russia

PARIS, September 2. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Monday said not all Western countries support the anti-Russia sanctions.

"We must resist the circumvention of sanctions. Europe, the US, and some other partners have imposed sanctions, but there are allies that haven’t adopted a policy of sanctions," she said on RTL radio. "That’s for example, Turkey, where I’m heading today."

The top diplomat said "it’s important that those countries that haven’t adopted sanctions don’t serve as a platform for their circumvention."

Colonna said the restrictions seek to "make it harder to finance the hostilities and put an end to them."

"Europe has already adopted six Russia-targeted sanctions packages and now the seventh one is being implemented, although it’s not officially called that. There are other possibilities of sanctions, such as targeting individuals".