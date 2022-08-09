Russia stunned by Zelensky’s cynical remarks on shelling of Zaporozhye NPP

UNITED NATIONS, August 9. /TASS /. Russia is stunned by the cynicism of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky who accused Russian troops of allegedly shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Igor Vishnevetsky said at the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons on Monday.

"The cynicism of statements expressed by Kiev, including by President Zelensky, that the strike on the Zaporozhye NPP was delivered by Russian troops is stunning," the diplomat noted. "There is an impression that common sense has completely abandoned the current Ukrainian leadership. They are trying to convince that the Russian military is shelling itself since it is precisely [Russian troops] that are guarding the station now," he explained.

According to the diplomat, the shelling of the NPP is a crime. "I would like to hope that the understanding of the critical nature of the situation and the sense of actual danger would prevail over political alignments," he added.

"Strict requirements to the Kiev regime, to President Zelensky directly, are needed in order to stop the attacks on the largest functioning nuclear facility in Europe," the diplomat stressed.