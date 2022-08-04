No plans for Putin to visit Armenia right now — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. There is no visit to Armenia planned in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

"There is an invitation, of course. But there are not precise dates right now," he said, answering a question if Putin will visit Armenia before the end of this year.

Earlier, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan expects that Putin’s visit to Armenia may take place between October and December. In April, the Russian leader accepted Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Yerevan in the second half of the year.