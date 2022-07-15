US media try to discredit Russia by making allegations about biological weapons — embassy

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. The US media continue their anti-Russian campaign by exaggerating the imaginary threat of Russia using biological weapons, the Russian Embassy to the United States said in its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The US media keep on waging the campaign to discredit Russia by exaggerating the imaginary threat of the Russian Armed Forces using biological weapons," the embassy said in a statement. "We emphasize that it is the United States, but not our country that tarnished its reputation in that field. The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly cited documentary evidence of it on the basis of the American reports."

According to the document, in March 2022, the US Army Strategic Studies Institute published a report on the chemical and biological weapons program during the Korean War. The report says that while preparing for the Korean campaign, "the US Air Force secured additional funds to purchase large quantities of chemical and biological munitions, obtained a testing range for them in Canada and carried out an extensive conceptual work on their use."

Apart from that, "the report of the Pentagon contractors in Ukraine, Black&Veatch and Metabiota, also includes projects codenamed ‘TAP’ aimed at studying infections capable of damaging the agriculture."

"The comparative analysis of US programs during the Korean War and currently in Ukraine demonstrates the persistence of the US policy of building up its own military and biological capabilities in circumvention of international agreements," Russian diplomats said.

"We urge local experts to acquaint themselves with the above mentioned documents and give it a hard thought as to why the US has been hindering the attempts of the responsible members of the world community, including Russia, to strengthen the BWC regime as well as blocking the development of the legally binding verification protocol to the [Biological Weapons] Convention," the embassy added.