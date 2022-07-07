DPR embassy staff begin work in Russia, top diplomat says

DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) Ambassador to Russia OIga Makeyeva and other embassy staff have already begun their work in Moscow, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said in an interview with TASS.

"The ambassador and other embassy staff are already in Moscow, they have begun their work on the political track, as well as on consular, administrative and other issues," she pointed out. According to Nikonorova, the embassy will open on July 12.

The top diplomat noted that the ministry was actively boosting cooperation with the republics who had recognized the DPR. "First of all, it is about the republics who recognized our independence back in 2014," Ninokorova said, referring to the Lugansk People’s Republic and South Ossetia.

"The Republic of Abkhazia recognized us in February 2022 and in March, we established diplomatic relations. We continue to strengthen interaction with Abkhazia," the DPR foreign minister added.