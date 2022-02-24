Ukraine closes its airspace, aviation regulator says

KIEV, February 24. /TASS/. Ukraine has closed its airspace, the country’s aviation regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

"The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended," the statement reads.

According to the regulator, the decision was made "due to the high risk of aviation safety for civil aviation." "We will additionally inform about changes in the use of Ukraine's airspace," the regulator added.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics to help combat Kiev’s aggression.