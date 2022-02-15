Russian and German views on Iran’s nuclear program rather close, Putin says

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the positions of Moscow and Berlin on Iran’s nuclear program are rather close.

At a press conference following the talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, the Russian head of state said that they discussed some relevant global issues, including the situation around Iran’s nuclear program.

"We are in constant contact on this issue at the level of the ministries of foreign affairs, and I should point out that our positions are rather close," the Russian leader stressed.

The eighth round of talks continued in Vienna after a New Year break. The negotiations seek to restore the JCPOA in its original form and bring the US back into the agreement. Following a JCPOA Joint Commission meeting between Iran and the five world powers (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France) on December 27, 2021, the parties agreed to accelerate the process of drafting the agreement in the working groups. This round is expected to be the last, as the parties intend to complete the negotiations by February 2022.

Putin also thanked Scholz "for joint work" at the meeting in Moscow adding that the dialogue was "useful and substantive."