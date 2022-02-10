Russian-Spanish intergovernmental commission to meet in coming weeks — Spanish diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10./TASS/. Spanish Ambassador to Russia Marcos Gomez Martinez said on Thursday that the bilateral intergovernmental commission will meet in the coming few weeks.

"We are now facing a short-term task, to hold a new meeting of the Russian-Spanish Intergovernmental Mixed Commission on Economic and Industrial Cooperation," the ambassador told TASS on Thursday.

The Russian part is led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, while the Spanish part - by Minister of Industry Trade and Tourism Maria Reyes Maroto, the diplomat added. "The meeting is due in the coming few weeks," Marcos Gomez Martinez said.

As for long-term prospects for Russian-Spanish cooperation, the ambassador noted its potentials, admitting however, the factor of sanctions imposed against Russia by the European Union. "The circumstances are not the best, not the simplest," he regretted. "We hope that the situation will be developing the way making it possible to lift the [EU] sanctions. These sanctions were imposed for the reasons that we, for our part, consider justified, but we hope that the things will change," Gomez Martinez said.

"I think that eventually, the real significance of ties on all tracks between Russia and the rest of Europe will prevail, and we will find a way through dialogue to gradually resolve the existing difficulties," the ambassador stressed.