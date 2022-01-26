Putin concurs with Cuban, Nicaraguan, Venezuelan leaders on boosting cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in his recent phone calls with the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela - Miguel Diaz-Canel, Daniel Ortega and Nicolas Maduro - saw eye to eye with them on boosting strategic cooperation in all fields, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an address to the State Duma (lower house of parliament) on Wednesday.

He pointed out that Russia maintained very close strategic cooperation ties with Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela in all fields, which includes the economy, as well as culture, education and defense.

"In recent telephone conversations, President Putin and his counterparts from the three friendly countries agreed to consider ways to further deepen our strategic partnership in each and every field," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

According to Lavrov, Moscow anticipates that the relevant commissions will hold regular meetings in the near future, putting forward some results.