Putin does not plan to call Biden on Christmas Day, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to call his US counterpart Joe Biden on December 25 in order to wish him Merry Christmas, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No, there are no plans," the Kremlin official said replying to a question on the matter.

On December 25, Christmas is celebrated by Catholics, Protestants, and the worshippers of 11 Orthodox churches (including the Orthodox Churches of Antioch, Alexandria, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece). The Russian Orthodox Church, the most sizeable among all the Orthodox churches, celebrates Christmas on January 7.