Russia to continue program of mega grants for scientists, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The program of mega grants for scientists will continue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a joint session of the State Council and the Council for Science and Education on Friday.

"Above all, the program of mega grants will continue. And we will arrange its mechanisms in such a way so that outstanding scientists will be able to form strong international research groups in Russia," the Russian head of state said.

He added that it is necessary to engage not only young researchers from Russia but also foreign specialists.

The president noted that world-class laboratories designated to enhance and expand capabilities for spatial development would be created at universities and research centers in the Volga Region, Siberia, the Far East, the Central and Southern Federal Districts as well as in northern regions.