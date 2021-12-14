Putin assessed situation around Ukraine in phone call with Finland’s Niinisto — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin provided principal assessment of the situation around Ukraine with an emphasis on compliance with the Minsk Agreements during his phone call with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, the Kremlin press office said Tuesday.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a phone call with President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinisto. The main focus was given to issues, connected to the intra-Ukrainian crisis," the Kremlin said in its statement.

"Vladimir Putin […] also provided principal assessment of the situation around Ukraine with an emphasis on the importance of full and unconditional implementation of the Minsk Complex of Measures," the press office added.

According to the Kremlin, Putin also noted that "in violation of the Minsk Agreements, Ukrainian authorities increasingly apparently bet on force methods, which includes using heavy weapons and strike drones in Donbass."