Putin says BRICS’ role should carry more clout globally

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The role of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) in the world should be more substantial, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday.

"In international affairs, the role of BRICS should be more prominent and meet the growing potential of the member countries," he said at the extended board meeting of the Foreign Ministry.

Putin pointed out that BRICS "covers over 40% of the world’s population and more than a quarter of the planet’s land area."

He assured that Moscow will continue to actively participate in the development of both BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). "Concrete steps should deepen the partnership within the SCO. It is one of the most influential centers of the multipolar world, and a multipolar international architecture which contributes to guaranteeing stability and sustainable socio-economic growth in the Eurasian region," the Russian president stressed. "It is in our interests to ensure that SCO member states coordinate foreign policy activities more closely, particularly at the UN, as well as at other international platforms," the head of state added.