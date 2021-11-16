Russia, France agree to work together to de-escalate migrant border crisis — communique

PARIS, November 16. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to work together to de-escalate the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, according to a communique after a phone talk of the two leaders released by the French president’s press office on Tuesday.

"The heads of the two countries agreed to interact for the purpose of de-escalating the migrant crisis, preventing a growth in tension in energy supplies and involving the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in providing humanitarian assistance," the document reads.

Macron also expressed his "deep concern" over the migrant flows at the Polish-Belarusian border, the press office said.

The French president asked his Russian counterpart "to use his influence on Belarus to put an end to this acute humanitarian crisis," the press office added.

In the course of the telephone conversation, the French leader expressed "his deep concern" over the developments in Ukraine. He urged Russia to play "a constructive role" in the Normandy format and "resume the dialogue as quickly as possible to reduce tension," the statement says.

As the communique also reads, "the French president thanked Russia for its constructive participation in the international conference on Libya held in Paris on November 12.

"During the talk, an agreement was reached on close interaction in holding and observing the results of the elections and withdrawing foreign mercenaries," the document says.

While discussing the situation in the Caucasus, both leaders expressed their interest in "strengthening the coordination of efforts in that region," the French president’s press office reported.