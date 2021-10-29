Existing disagreements should not impede Moscow-Baltic states cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Existing disagreements on a number of issues on the Pan-European agenda should not negatively affect Russia’s cooperation with Baltic states countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Friday in his video message to the participants of the 16th General Conference of the Union of the Baltic Cities.

"We’re always open to the cooperation of mutually beneficial contacts and constructive dialogue with partners. The existing disagreements between our countries over a number of issues on the Pan-European agenda should not impede it. It is possible to significantly increase the quality of life in the Baltics by unifying efforts and focusing on practical work in the interests of the population," he said.

According to the minister, the Union of the Baltic Cities has been an important mechanism of Baltic cooperation and a popular platform for the exchange of experience for 30 years. Lavrov pointed out that Moscow has been working to attract new members to boost the Union’s efficiency. "Only Saint Petersburg represents Russia in the Union of the Baltic Cities. We hope that soon the Union will be replenished with other cities of the north-west of our country," he said.

The minister stressed that Moscow wants to see the Baltic region stable, prosperous, environmentally friendly and advanced in terms of socio-economic development and the introduction of innovative technologies. The extensive network of Baltic cooperation, including at the national, regional and municipal levels, would contribute to the accomplishment of this goal. "In last year's ministerial session of the Council of the Baltic Sea States, Russia underscored the need to strengthen inter-level synergy by creating a coherent cooperation with the participation of the Council, the Baltic Sea States Subregional Cooperation and the Union of Baltic Cities," he said.

The minister noted that from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, Moscow will coordinate the activities of two Baltic cooperation structures, namely the Council of the Baltic Sea States and groups of personal representatives of the heads of governments of the Baltic Sea States for cooperation in the fight against organized crime, "[We] are convinced that it would be appropriate to join the Union of Baltic Cities to the initiatives implemented within the framework of the Russian cross-chairmanship, he emphasized. "[I] expect that in the following years Baltic cooperation will not only preserve its dynamics, but also be further developed as an important factor contributing to the preservation of a regional zone of trust, stability and good neighborliness.".