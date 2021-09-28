Putin, Erdogan to meet in Sochi to discuss Syria, Afghanistan, Transcaucasia

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Sochi for talks on September 29. They will discuss trading-economic partnership and the situations in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Transcaucasia, the Kremlin's press service said.

"On September 29, there will be talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the news release runs.

The Kremlin said that the two leaders would look at "various aspects of Russian-Turkish partnership in the political, trading and economic fields."

"There will be a detailed exchange of opinion on crucial world issues, including the situations in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Transcaucasia," the presidential press service said.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told the media that during Erdogan's visit a very vast agenda might be touched upon - from bilateral relations to Syria and other regional conflicts. For his part, Erdogan said in August that during his forthcoming visit to Russia he hoped to discuss the details of purchasing a second regiment of air defense systems S-400.

The two leaders held their latest face-to-face meeting in the Kremlin in March 2020, when Erdogan was in Russia on a working visit. Amid the world novel coronavirus pandemic all further talks between them were by telephone or video link in both bilateral and multilateral formats.