France calls for stable, predictable relations with Russia — foreign ministry

PARIS, September 24. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday that Paris is ready to continue dialogue with Moscow for the sake of more stable and predictable relations between the two countries, the French Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"The minister spoke of France’s willingness to conduct a structured and demanding dialogue with Russia in order to establish more stable and predictable relations with that country," the French Foreign Ministry said, specifying that the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.

In addition to bilateral relations, the foreign ministers touched on international issues, in particular Afghanistan, Libya and Ukraine, as well as the negotiation on Iran’s nuclear program.