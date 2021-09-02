Putin hasn’t talked with former Afghan president Ghani, Kremlin spokesman says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not talked with Afghanistan’s former president Ashraf Ghani who left the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"No," he said in response to a corresponding question.

Peskov also noted that "Russian President is getting detailed information on the developments in Afghanistan more than once a day."

"Concerning the information for the president, I believe that reports on such a pressing issue are [provided] more than once a day," he said, responding to a question on the matter.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.

At the end of August, the US completed both the evacuation of civilians from Kabul and its entire military mission to Afghanistan, ending its longest foreign military campaign.