Lavrov calls on Bishkek to promptly react to attacks on Russian speakers

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on Kyrgyzstan’s authorities to provide a prompt reaction to manifestations of everyday nationalism against Russian speakers, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after Lavrov’s telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Ruslan Kazakbayev.

"Lavrov drew the attention of his colleague to the widespread public response in Russian society following reports of manifestations of nationalism against Kyrgyzstan’s Russian-speaking population. The minister called on Kyrgyzstan’s authorities to react promptly to such incidents to avoid any possible infringement on the rights and dignity of our compatriots," the ministry said. "Kazakbayev pledged that his country’s leadership will spare no effort to prevent any manifestations of nationalism and will continue the policy of enhancing the role of the Russian language in the interests of protecting the rights of the Russian-speaking population."

The ministers also discussed issues of cooperation on the regional agenda, including the development of the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on Central Asia.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the Russian side.

Earlier, the permanent commission on international cooperation under the presidential council on the development of civil society and human rights called for more effective measures to protect compatriots in Kyrgyzstan. The commission members expressed serious concern following attacks on a Russian-speaking salesgirl in Bishkek and a boy from a Russian family.