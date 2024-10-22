Gasoline, diesel shipments to domestic market growing — Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Shipments of gasoline and diesel fuel to the domestic market edged up by 3% and 7% respectively at the moment, department head of the Russian Energy Ministry Anton Rubtsov said at the fuel market development meeting in the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"Shipments [to the domestic market] increased by 3% year on year for motor gasoline and by almost 7% for diesel fuel," Rubtsov said.

Gasoline and diesel fuel inventories in oil depots are higher than last-year figures, he added.