Russia has over 4 mln stray animals, study reveals

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The number of homeless cats and dogs in Russia amounts to 4.1 mln. This makes up 6% of the total population of animals in Russia, according to a study by the Mars Petcare company made available to TASS.

"Our country is fifth among nine countries (the study was conducted in Russia, the UK, Germany, Greece, India, China, Mexico, the US and South Africa - TASS) with 4.1 mln stray animals, including 3.2 mln homeless cats, 735,000 homeless dogs and 144,000 pets in shelters. Percentage-wise, the homeless pet population in Russia makes up 6% of the total," the study says.

It is noted that Russia is in second place in terms of the percentage correlation of the number of stray animals with the total and is between the UK and Germany (5% and 7%, respectively). "On average, 39% and 38% of Russians see a homeless cat or a homeless dog, respectively, at least once a day," researchers say.

The pet rejection level in Russia amounts to 26%, approaching the global one (28%), however, a new home for cats is being sought more often than globally (21% compared to 13%), while it is twice as seldom for dogs (9% compared to 18%).

The study results show that Russia has the highest awareness of the existence of shelters for homeless animals worldwide (96% of respondents). However, only 30% of the respondents are aware of specific shelters in their area. "Nevertheless, 55% of country’s residents do not consider the possibility of adopting a pet from a shelter (37% worldwide). Those Russians who are ready to do so are mostly concerned over a pet’s physical condition (67%) and information on a pet’s current behavior (88%)," the study noted.

This research is based on data of 200 global and local sources as well as the surveys of over 15,000 people. Mars Petcare is business segment of Mars Incorporated, represented in over 50 countries worldwide, with its main goal being the improvement of pets’ quality of life.