TurkStream, Blue Stream pipelines targeted in attempted attacks, Lavrov reveals

DHAKA, September 8. /TASS/. Russia has information that indicates attempts are being made to blow up the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the Black Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing a meeting at the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh.

"Now that everybody insists that we allow them to export our grain again, <…> we will not let them pass through humanitarian corridors <…> which were used to launch those drones to attack not only our warships, but also civilian vessels," Russia’s top diplomat said, as he referred, among other things, to warships that patrolled the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipeline routes. "We have been patrolling these sectors in the Black Sea as there is information that indicates attempts are being made to blow them up, too, like they blew up the Nord Streams," he added.

Lavrov also lamented that "nobody is conducting a normal probe" into the sabotage on Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines, with national agencies reportedly handling this investigation. "No information whatsoever is available," he emphasized.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, through which Russia supplies gas to Turkey, were targets of constant attacks, including with the use of drones being launched from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.