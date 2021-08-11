Russian senior official Kozak arrives in Chisinau for talks with Moldovan president

CHISINAU, August 11. /TASS/. Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak arrived in Chisinau on Wednesday for talks with Moldovan leader Maia Sandu, Sandu's press secretary Sorina Stefirta told TASS.

"On Wednesday evening, the president is holding talks with Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak who arrived in Chisinau. The meeting is also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu and Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Vladimir Kulminski. There is no briefing scheduled after the meeting, a press release is expected instead," she said.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting will be the only item on Kozak’s agenda in the Moldovan capital where he arrived on his way back from Switzerland.