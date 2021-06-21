Russian ambassador to US informs Chinese counterpart about Geneva summit results

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has informed his Chinese counterpart Cui Tiankai, who is finishing his mission in Washington, about the results of the Russian-US summit in Geneva, the Russian embassy said on Monday.

"On June 21, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov held a friendly meeting with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the United States Cui Tiankai in connection with the final departure of the head of the Chinese diplomatic mission from the United States. The heads of the foreign missions spoke in favor of developing a strategic partnership between our countries, as well as the friendly nature of relations between the Russian and Chinese embassies in Washington," the embassy said. "Ambassador A.I. Antonov told his colleague about the Russian-American summit held in Geneva on June 16."

On June 20, Antonov returned to Washington from Moscow after nearly three months of consultations.

Russian-US relations soured following US President Joe Biden’s notorious ABC News interview in March when he said that Moscow would have to "pay a price" for its allegedly meddling in America’s elections and agreed when asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was a ‘killer’. After that, Ambassador Antonov was invited to Moscow for consultations.

A Russian-US summit took place in the Swiss capital city of Geneva on JUne 16. The initiative came from Washington. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United Statess discussed the current state of and prospects for further development of bilateral relations, issues of strategic stability, international matters, including cooperation in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and ironing out regional conflicts. The leaders also announced that the ambassadors would return to Moscow and Washington in the near future. Antonov was among the members of the Russian delegation.