NATO summit confirms alliance’s destructive approach to Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. NATO confirmed its destructive approach to Russia during the June 14 summit, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We register the alliance’s position as frozen, with preservation of the destructive, so-called ‘two-track’ approach - constraint and dialogue," she said.

She added that NATO "still remains in a fictional reality" accusing Russia of aggressive behavior, of disruption of partnership relations, of violation of values and principles of trust.

The diplomat called the new complaints towards Moscow "yet another theater of absurdity." According to Zakharova, NATO’s claims that the alliance does not seek confrontation with Russia and does not pose a threat to Russia are also astonishing.

"One would think it is not the alliance who pulls more and more countries into its nets, as if it is not the alliance, who carry out drills with involvement of thousands of soldiers, and not always on its own territory, as if it is not they, who move its military infrastructure closer to the Russian border, as if it is not the alliance’s combined military budget has exceeded $1 trillion, amounting to over half of the global military spending," she noted.

The spokeswoman underscored that Russia calls on NATO to comply with the international law and fulfill its obligations.