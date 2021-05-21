Russian Deputy PM urges to forego sanctions while fighting pandemic

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. In order to fight the coronavirus pandemic it is necessary to introduce green corridors for the delivery of basic necessities and retract sanctions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at the Global Health Summit on Friday.

"We proceed from the necessity of the practical implementation of the call of the Group of Twenty to engage the Earth’s population in wide immunization as a global societal achievement. These goals require the activation of cooperation within the framework of the WHO, the introduction of green corridors for the delivery of basic necessities, the dismantling of trade wars and sanctions, the acceleration of the development and international recognition of the newest medical inventions, particularly, vaccines," she said.

The deputy prime minister added that the pandemic revealed the necessity of a comprehensive approach to achieving the goals of steady development. "Our actions in this direction should place a human being, his life and health above everything. The interconnectedness of countries and people in the age of globalization demands to forego confrontation and the ideology of dividing lines. A search for the common denominator in global affairs is needed, a joint response to modern challenges [based] on the principles of international solidarity," she noted.

According to her, the relevance of the general access to health services, including vaccines, medications and diagnostic tools, is growing in the current conditions.

The summit is organized by the European Commission and Italy as the G20 chair. It is expected that G20 countries will participate along with the representatives of the UN, the WHO, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other international organizations.