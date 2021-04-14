Sweden didn't give proof of Russia’s alleged cyberattacks on sports body, says diplomat

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Stockholm did not provide any proof to Moscow of Russia’s alleged cyberattacks on the Swedish Sports Confederation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with TASS.

"We should comment on facts, not statements of this kind. And as far as I understand, Sweden failed to provide us with facts," he said when asked to comment on the Swedish Foreign Ministry summoning the Russian ambassador over these claims.

Grushko stressed that Russia has repeatedly offered all states who think that they fell victim to cyber attacks to begin professional dialogue on corresponding platforms.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde informed on Tuesday that Russian Ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev was summoned by the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry over alleged cyberattacks against the Swedish Sports Confederation in December 2017 - May 2018.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement on Tuesday that it had discontinued the investigation into cyberattacks against the Swedish Sports Confederation, allegedly carried out by Russia between December 2017 and May 2018. The case was discontinued due to the lack of the necessary preconditions for taking legal proceedings abroad or extradition to Sweden. The investigation was carried out by Swedish Security Service, under the direction of a prosecutor from the National Security Unit and in cooperation with security services of several other nations. According to the statement, the attack reportedly resulted in leaks of personal information about Swedish athletes, such as their medical data.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected reports of alleged Russian cyberattacks. Russian diplomats have on many occasions reiterated Russia’s proposal to create a transparent, safe and inclusive system of global information security.