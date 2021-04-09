Kremlin: Dual citizenship of Donbass residents will not create legal obstacles in future

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The fact that some Donbass residents have both Russian and Ukrainian citizenship will not become a legal obstacle for those who hold two passports, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Citizens of various countries who have dual citizenship live in different regions of Ukraine, you are aware of that, for example, in western Ukraine and so on. That is why this situation in itself is not unique, and in this case dual citizenship is not an obstacle for anything," he said when asked whether the conflict of laws was possible.

On April 24, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics to obtain Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure. According to the information provided by the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate in the Rostov Region in February, about 640,000 residents of Donbass have received Russian passports under a simplified procedure.