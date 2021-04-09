Kremlin concerned about possible resumption of full-scale military activities in Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin is concerned about the possible resumption of full-scale military activities in Ukraine, which would threaten Russia’s national security, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"There are concerns that Ukraine’s civil war will resume. And if a civil war with full-scale military activities resumes near our borders, it will pose a threat to Russia’s national security," he emphasized.

"The current developments and Ukraine’s behavior in general create the risk of full-scale military activities. It is clear from various statements that Kiev does not completely reject the idea of using force to resolve its issue with the southeast," Peskov said.

He noted that the situation was extremely unstable along the line of contact in Donbass.

Tensions in Donbass started rising in late February, though the parties made an agreement on additional measures to ensure the ceasefire in July 2020. Intense shooting resumed on the line of contact, resulting in casualties to both sides. Ukraine said that Donbass was to blame, while the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics stressed that Kiev’s failure to implement the July agreement was the reason for escalating tensions.