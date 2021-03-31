White House signals readiness to improve situation around JCPOA — Lavrov

Putin always has nuclear briefcase at hand wherever he is — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The Biden Administration sends encouraging signals regarding its readiness to improve the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday during a special session of the Valdai Club Middle East Conference.

"There are encouraging signals from the Biden Administration regarding a search for some kind of compromise, in order to overcome an impasse over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and to concurrently begin reviewing additional concerns," he said.

Russia supports the prolongation of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program with no modifications, Sergey Lavrov said.

"We support the recovery of the JCPOA in the form that was approved by the Security Council without any modifications to be held in parallel with talks on the system of security and cooperation in the area of the Gulf and around it," he said.