MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin always has the necessary communication tools, including the strategic ones, wherever he is, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

"All the necessary communication tools, including the strategic communications, are always with the president wherever he is, be it Russia or any other country in the world," Peskov noted when asked if Putin had his nuclear briefcase during the holiday in Russia’s taiga.