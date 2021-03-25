Putin appoints Yevgeniy Lukyanov as new Ambassador to Belarus

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Yevgeniy Lukyanov as the new Ambassador to Belarus. The presidential order has been published on the official legal information website Thursday.

"Appoint Lukyanov Yevgeniy Vladimirovich as Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Belarus," the order says. Another presidential order relived Lukyanov of his duties as Ambassador to Latvia.

Previously, this office was occupied by Dmitry Mezentsev.