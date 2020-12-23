Putin doesn’t think it will get tougher for Russia after Biden’s inauguration

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not think that Russia will face more problems after Joe Biden assumes presidency in the US, he commented on the remarks by Russia’s Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov during the joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Wednesday.
"We need to understand perfectly clearly that our situation will worsen after Biden enters the office. He is a neoglobalist who declared us enemy number one, we should do everything possible to unite the society as much as possible," Zyuganov particularly said during his speech.
"Regarding the part that the US leadership changes, and it will become more difficult for us. I don’t think so, it will be as usual. We should not focus on this, we should understand that some difficulties and threats await us, predict them in advance and set up work in the particular way, in the economy and boosting defense capabilities," Putin noted.
The US presidential election was held on November 3. On December 14, the US Electoral College convened and confirmed Biden’s election victory. The Democrat received 306 votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump secured 232 votes. With 538 electors, a candidate needs to get 270 votes to be elected to the office of President of the United States. Biden’s inauguration ceremony is planned for January 20, 2021.