Putin doesn’t think it will get tougher for Russia after Biden’s inauguration

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not think that Russia will face more problems after Joe Biden assumes presidency in the US, he commented on the remarks by Russia’s Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov during the joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Wednesday.

"We need to understand perfectly clearly that our situation will worsen after Biden enters the office. He is a neoglobalist who declared us enemy number one, we should do everything possible to unite the society as much as possible," Zyuganov particularly said during his speech.