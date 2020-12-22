Biden’s vaccination is not reason for Putin to be inoculated in public — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The vaccination of US President-elect Joe Biden against COVID-19 is not a reason for Russian leader Vladimir Putin to be inoculated in public, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Absolutely [not]," he said when asked whether Biden’s example could prompt Putin to go through that procedure in public. "We are a self-sufficient country, we have an absolutely self-sufficient president who has no less experience than Mr. Biden," Peskov explained.

Russian President Vladimir Putin actively encourages the responsible government agencies to organize mass vaccination in all Russian regions, Dmitry Peskov stated. "The president constantly deals with the issues of the people’s vaccination, he is the driving force that pushes all agencies as much as he can to carry on mass vaccination in all regions," the spokesman said.

He added that Putin had given an exhaustive explanation at his annual news conference on why he had not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.