Kremlin says there is no special COVID-19 vaccine for Putin

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have any exclusive vaccines, he is using the drugs available to regular citizens, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station when asked why there is no separate COVID-19 vaccine for Putin.

"The head of state gets the same vaccines and the same drugs that are made for all Russian citizens," Peskov assured. "No one would ever develop a separate vaccine for just one person, even it’s the head of state."