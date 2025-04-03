Investigation Committee warns messengers are used to draw minors into crime

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Crimes related to the influence of negative information available on the Internet are particularly prevalent among children, with messengers being used to lure them into drug trafficking and sabotage, Alexander Bastrykin, the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, stated in an interview with TASS.

"Recently, crimes involving children’s exposure to negative information on the worldwide web have become increasingly widespread. Many of these children lack the skills to distinguish truth from fiction and to analyze information critically," he said. "Through messengers, they are being drawn into criminal activities, including drug trafficking and sabotage," he added.

Furthermore, in recent years, society has been confronted with subcultures that incite teenagers to commit crimes. "The rapid spread of these subcultures is largely due to teenagers’ active use of the Internet for communication and information-gathering, including exposure to destructive content," Bastrykin explained. He noted that such subcultures include banned terrorist movements like Columbine and AUE, as well as teenagers’ fascination with suicidal themes.